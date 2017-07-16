DVS Stations Slowed This Week

This week, another reminder that procrastination may be costly. The Minnesota Department of Driver and Vehicle services will have limited availability due to an overdue upgrading of the system that will affect purchase of your license or vehicle tabs. Beginning Monday, July17th, online services will be limited with tab renewal and some other services removed from online purchasing. Beginning Thursday, July 20th, in person renewal of tabs, license plates or applications for a new title is not an option until at least July 24th. Some DVS offices may also be closed or have limited hours so contact them directly before making a trip. If you location is open, prepare for longer wait times and shorter patience levels. The Hastings Drivers Vehicle Services office is located at the east end of the Westview Mall. They are open Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and their phone number is 651-201-7900.