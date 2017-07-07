Washington County Commissioner Karla Bingham announced a long awaited addition to the transportation services available to south Washington County residents who are employeed in Minneapolis. The Newport Transit Station will become part of the morning 365 express bus route which will provide connections to Minneapolis with arrival times of 7:30, 8, and 8:30am. Riders from the Cottage Grove site will stop at the Newport hub to connect with the express busses that will also return to the area after their workday ends between 4:30 and 5:30pm in Minneapolis. Overflow parking concerns in the Lower Afton Park and ride was one reason for the move, but utilizing the Newport Hub more fully, has been a long term goal since opening nearly 2 years ago. Bingham notes that a Met Council survey taken by riders supported the Route 365 stop although the proof will have to wait until the August 21st rollout. The Minnesota State Fair busses will also stop at Newport Transit Hub during it’s run between August 25th and September 4th.
Express Bus Expands To SE Metro
