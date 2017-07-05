Fourth Of July Baseball Rewind

It was a festive Fouth of July Weekend when it comes to local Tri-County Area Amateur Baseball, especially for the Miesville Mudhens, and Hastings Hawks. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has a recap of the on-field fireworks from the long weekend!
