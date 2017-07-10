Hastings Police Reports

In reports from the weekend provided by the Hastings Police Department, a number of bikes were found at different locations in the city, all transfered to the Hastings Police Department for owners to identify and reclaim. If you are missing a bike, contact them for their return. On July 3rd, a theft report was called in on a complaint of more than 100 dollars worth of razor blade knives being taken from a Vermillion Street address. During the holiday weekend few Hastings residents received tickets for use of illegal fireworks resulting from complaints called to Hastings Police on airborne displays that are prohibited in Minnesota.
Two traffic incidents were reported by Hastings police the first a traffic stop of 43 year old Patrick Francis Murphy of Hastings who was cited for driving after revocation of his license as well as driving a motorcycle without an endorsement. The second incident involved a traffic stop that was attempted by officers at the intersection of Westview drive and south frontage road. The vehicle then fled with the driver, 22 year old Mitchell Elvin Richmond, of Hastings, losing control on Bahls Drive resulting in a crash. Richmond was charged with felony drug posession, driving without a license and fleeing a peace officer.