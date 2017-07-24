Hastings Sings Winners Chosen

The eighth annual Hastings Sings Competition was held on Sunday Afternoon before an enthusiastic audience in Jaycee Park. Five contestants sang in the hopes of securing one of two top spots that would propel them on to the State Competition, Minnesota Sings. Onstage were Maria Ramos, Sydnee Danielson, Matt Leifeld, Sarah Mendoza and Lucia Bourbeau.The Hastings Lions club and the Chamber were sponsors for this year’s event at which the judges decided that Matt and Lucia were their picks to advance. We asked each how they felt about their selection.
The singers will also enjoy breakfast with Mayor Hicks, who told the crowd he is glad music is such a vibrant part of his city and looks forward to rooting for Hastings this fall. A photo of the finalists and winners can be found on our website. KDWA.com