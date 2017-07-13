«

HHS Looking For All-State Photos

Featured

July 13, 2017

The Hastings High School Athletic Department still needs your help in accumulating pictures for the Hastings High School’s All-State Wall, in the HHS Field House. Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson tells fans how they can help!

