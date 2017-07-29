Meyers Charged In Rice Co Accident

According to charges filed July 25th in Rice County, 22 year old Kaleb Meyers has been charged with 3 counts of Criminal vehicular operation following a crash that took place in Northfield Township on June 3rd. Meyers and two passengers, 19 year old Dustin Schultz of Hampton and Derek Staley of Cannon Falls were injured in the rollover that trapped Meyers and Schultz inside the car, but ejected Staley, resulting in his suffering a traumatic brain injury. Deputies at the scene had to cut the men out of the vehicle. Tests done at the scene and at the hospital indicated that Meyers had a BAC of .157 nearly twice the legal limit. Charges are also leveled for no insurance on the vehicle and driving after revocation of his license. He will appear at his first court appearance on August 24th in Rice County district court in Faribault.