Parade Line Up Means Closures

Featured

July 23, 2017

Rivertown Days Parade Line Up will cause detours and road closures on Sunday. East Bound 10th Street from Vermillion Street is closed from 10AM until 2 PM Sunday, July 23 for staging and lineup of the Rivertown Days Parade. Do NOT drive around barricades. Casino Traffic should follow Hwy 316 South of the city.
   

