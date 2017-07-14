Pool Problems Continue

A leak in the pool at the Hastings Family Aquatic Center, which was thought to have been repaired, has been finally located under the toddler play structure. Parks and Recreation Director Chris Jenkins states that the leaking pipe requires repairs that go beyond the scope of the maintenance crew of the center and pool repair experts will need to be called in. Jenkins gave his assurance that the pool would remain open for the summer as long as the leak remains constant. Programming at the pool will continue as planned and decisions about next steps for the pool will be made if or when the leak gets worse. Jenkins says that the pool is losing a bit more water than he would like, but the amount lost is not detrimental to the pools operation.