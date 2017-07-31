Prescott Daze is scheduled for the weekend of September 8th, 9th, and 10th. The Prescott Daze planning committee will meet on August 8th at 6PM, at the Prescott Carbone?s, where they will begin the process of naming this year?s Grand Marshal for the Prescott Daze parade on September10th. This year?s Prescott Daze theme is ?Rockin? Around the Clock?. The Grand Marshal will lead the parade and return to the viewing stand to select their favorite entry for the Grand Marshal Award. According to the committee, criteria for selecting the Grand Marshal are based upon civic-mindedness and the committee is looking for someone who is known for giving back to Prescott. Nomination forms are available at the Prescott Chamber of Commerce offices, located at 237 Broad Street, or online at prescottdaze.org. Nominations are due by August 10th. Anyone wishing to sponsor or volunteer at the event is also asked to attend the August 8th meeting.