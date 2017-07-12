Regional Trail Nearly Complete

The City?s Vermillion River Regional Greenway trail project, which began last summer, is now substantially complete and open for public use. With planning that began more than 6 years ago, an initial jumpstart occurred when the City received a Federal Transportation Grant for 80% of the construction costs, with the remaining 20% coming from partners at Dakota County. This newest 4,700 foot segment includes a 140 foot long steel truss bridge and traverses the stunning and scenic southern rim of the Vermillion River Gorge between CP Adams Park and Vermillion Falls Park. Along the way, bike riders, walkers and other pedestrian traffic will pass beneath the E 18th Street bridge and through the Minnesota Veterans Home and MnDOT Truck Station properties. Partners who have helped to make this project a reality, include the State of Minnesota – Departments of Transportation, Administration, and Veterans Affairs, Dakota County, and the Metropolitan Council. The new trail section now closes an existing gap allowing trail enthusiasts to enjoy a full 10-mile ?Scenic Circuit? around the City that highlight Mississippi riverfront views, multiple city parks, the Vermillion river and waterfall, old mill ruins, a disc golf course, the Federal Lock and Dam #2, and several birding areas and nature preserves. This trail loop also connects to the Mississippi River Trail (MRT) in multiple locations and will connects to the Washington County Trail when a bridge slated to be constructed this winter will expand the access between Dakota and Washington County to Prescott, currently under construction. Links to the full Hastings trail system, and highlighting the 10-mile Scenic Circuit can be found at www.hastingsmn.gov/visitors/things-to-do/trail-system