Rivertown Days Medallion Is Found

This is KDWA Radio news director Kelly Casey and it’s official,The search is over for those who spent this week searching for the Edina Realty Medallion. Many of our listeners followed the clues put out each day and Eva Haakenson, office assistant for the Hastings business announced that a winner came forward to claim her prize. We spoke to them on Friday afternoon.
The prize was sizeable, 500 dollars as the treasure seeker had the required 2017 Rivertown Days button on when she turned in the medallion.
We next gave a call to the winner, and she was more than happy to give us a rundown of just how she located the medallion., what she would use if for and who she would share it with.
As you can hear, this lucky gal is thrilled to have found this year’s prize and Edina Realty wanted to thank everyone who came in for clues. They look forward to doing it all again next summer. This has been KDWA’s special report on the finding of the Rivertown Days Medallion. Have a great weekend here in Hastings.