Rivertown Days Tennis Tourney Preview

Featured

July 17, 2017

The 39th Annual Rivertown Days Tennis Tournament will begin on Thursday, at three different courts throughout Hastings, and Hastings Tennis Association Representative Pete Zak joined KDWA Sports for a preview of the fun!

