School Board Filing Begins Aug 1

The District 200 clerk has announced that the period for filing affidavits of candidacy for the office of school board member will begin on August 1st, 2017, and closes at 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15th, 2017. The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. At that election, four (4) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each. A special election will be held in conjunction with the general election. At that special election, one individual will be elected to fill a vacancy in term expiring the first Monday in January, 2020. Affidavits of Candidacy are available from the school district clerk, Independent School District No. 200, 1000 11th Street W., Hastings, MN 55033-2597. The filing fee for this office is $2. A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the school district from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.The affidavits of candidacy must be filed in the office of the school district clerk and the filing fee paid prior to 5:00 o’clock p.m. on August 15, 2017. If you have questions, please contact Deanna Werner at 651-480-7002 or by email at dwerner@hastings.k12.mn.us