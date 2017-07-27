Submerged Find Near Hastings Launch

Members of the Dakota County Sheriff Department, Underwater Dive Team and Hastings Police gathered near the Hastings Boat Launch in Jaycee Park late Wednesday afternoon to remove a rusted shell of a car from the Mississippi River. No speculation was made on how the vehicle came to be found nor when it might have entered the river. A winch extricated the vehicle out of the river and placed on a flatbed to tow it from the scene. The launch is heavily used and was the site of access for the power boat races that took place during Rivertown Days last weekend. Depending on possible license plates attached to the car and whether or not a VIN number could be read, more might be known about the vehicle found near the south bank of the river. Photos provided by Nick Tuckner for KDWA Radio News.