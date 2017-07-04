Super Hero Awards Announced

This Spring a number of awards were made to people in District 200 who have exhibited unselfishness and compassion as they share their time and resources with others who have special needs. Dave Haveman, is the director for Special Education Services and explains how the person is surprised with their award.
Each recipient receives a certificate and the honor of wearing a very special Super Hero Cape.
One of this years winners was teacher at Hastings High School Bert Casperson. He was nominated by a special education teacher who noted his calm and caring demeanor allows students to work independently and at their own pace to achieve the best result, for each individual. Students in his class are able to succeed at creating art, and build confidence and pride of accomplishment with each project. A photo taken when he received his award is on the KDWA.com website.