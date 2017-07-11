Vermillion Street Corridor Study Continues

The Vermillion Corridor Study for the Hwy 61 route thru Hastings has begun to address land use, development, traffic and mobility, urban design, infrastructure, and more along the corridor. According to the City, the plan will also cover decisions made on investment in area near the cooridor as traffic impact may involve up to 2 blocks on either side of the corridor as well. A mix of residential and business as well as community space must all be considered to decide how to structure the plan to fit the needs of the area as a whole.
Business and Community workshops are planned to receive input and a resident and business survey is now a part of the website for residents to weigh in on their priorities and suggestions in regard to the plan. The following link will guide you to both survey opportunities. The results will be compiled along with feedback from the community task force and presented to the council by winter of this year. http://www.hlplanning.com/portals/vermillioncorridor/project/questionnaires/