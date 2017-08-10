«

ArtSpace Filling Lofts

Featured

August 10, 2017

August 10, 2017

The Art Space Lofts are continuing to near completion and are accepting residents. Erika Dani provided KDWA News with an update on the progress.

Click here for audio

   
In spite of the delay on the first floor, the Lofts are already beginning to fill.

Click here for audio

   

Click here for audio


   

