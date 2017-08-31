«

Cardinals-Warriors LIVE Friday

August 31, 2017

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team will look to open the Middle Border Conference Season on the right foot, Friday night, as Amery comes to town, LIVE on KDWA, at 7:00pm. Head Coach Kevin Haglund shared a preview on Thursday.

Click here for audio

   
   

