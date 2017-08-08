Collegues Remember Chief Krutke

Friends, colleagues and fellow officers are dealing with the loss of Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke. Many of those contacted by KDWA have shared remembrances of the Chief’s dedication to the small Wisconsin city he was sworn to protect and serve.
Jayne Brand, the Administrator for the City of Prescott, shared one memory of his generosity that impressed her as an example of the Chief’s concern for his city.
Services for Chief Krutke will be held on August 16th in Prescott.
We also asked former Prescott Chief of Police Mike Bondarenko to share some of his recollections of the friend who lost his battle with cancer on July 5th. Bondarenko remembered a dedicated public servant who had a real joy about life outside of his job.
Bondarenko also explained the process in which a permanent Chief will be appointed, with Officer Rob Funk named interim chief July 7th, serving until that process is completed.