Collins Reviews Referendum Issues

August 28, 2017

On Friday, another year began for the District 200 Superintendent Tim Collins Show. Every Friday morning, Collins provides details on current topics in the district. His main focus this week is describing the process involved in asking voters to support an operating levy as well as a bonding bill. Collins addresses the issue that faces taxpayers, on average, every 10 years.

He also revealed the thinking behind asking for both in the same year.

More on this topic will be featured in our newscasts this week. You can hear the entire Tim Collins Show by selecting the In Depth audio file on the homepage of the KDWA.com web site.

