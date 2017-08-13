County Fairs Wrap Up Big Week

The completion of three area fairs last week brought visitors and townspeople together at the Goodhue Fair in Zumbrota, the Dakota County Fair in Farmington and the Pierce County Fair in Ellsworth. All noticed hikes in attendance especially at the traditional events such as the demolition derby at the Dakota County Fair and the crowd drawing Tractor and Truck pulls at Pierce County. Rain was to blame for the garden tractor races, but another contest went on to honor the deserving senior citizens . Pierce County Fair named Verneal Johnson and Roger Klegin for those awards citing their contribution to community and family. Each fair will now deconstruct the months of work and decide which choices made will be repeated and which ones will be discarded. The next step for grandchampion 4-H exhibitors and open class competitors is the Minnesota State Fair. Photo courtesy of the Pierce County Fair.