Death Of Prescott Police Chief Krutke

KDWA News has received word from the City of Prescott that Chief of Police Gary Krutke passed away Saturday following a lengthy illness. Chief Krutke was named Chief of the City of Prescott in 2014 succeeding Mike R. Bondarenko, who retired after seven years serving that department. We spoke with Prescott Mayor Dave Hovel on Sunday who expressed his sympathy to family and friends, noting that Chief Krutke had battled health issues while serving at the top of that department. Notice of the Prescott Police commission was called late last week for a Monday, August 7th meeting to name an acting Chief. With Chief Krutke’s passing, according to Mayor Hovel, there is no offically chosen acting chief. The officer in charge is listed as Sergeant Robert Funk, a 25- year law enforcement officer, 14 of which were within the Prescott Department. A decision on the direction of the Prescott Police department, stated Hovel, is expected to begin with Monday night’s meeting. Services for Chief Krutke are pending.