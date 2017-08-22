District 200 Prepares Voting Public

The results of a survey conducted by School District 200 this summer is the most recent chapter in the history of additional funding by the public for District schools. Superintendent Tim Collins provided a look at that history during the June 22nd school board meeting.
Collins then continued the 12 year timeline.
More discussion will take place before the voters decide on November 7th. Tune in every Friday for KDWA’s Tim Collins Show to hear more. This is a live program, now in it’s 14th year. Listeners are also welcome to call in between 9:10 and 9:35 each Friday to ask questions or make a comment. A replay of Friday’s show will be aired the following Monday and posted online at KDWA.com.