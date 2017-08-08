Funk Named Interim Chief

We continue our coverage of the passing of Prescott Police Chief Gary Krutke, who served as Chief for 3 years following the retirement in 2014 of former Chief Mike Bondarenko, Chief Gary M. Krutke passed away on August 5th, following a lengthy battle against cancer. A police commission meeting on Monday night met in closed session meaning the public was removed from the council chambers. Those remaining included commission members Bill Pryor, Curt Jacobson, Neil Riley, Cheri Johnson and William Fetzner. Also included in the closed session were 3 members of the Prescott Police department, as well as Patrol officer Rob Funk and city administrator Jayne Brand. When the meeting was reconvened, the announcement was made naming Rob Funk Acting Intrim Chief. Following the decision by the Police Commission, I asked him for his reaction.
I also asked what is first on his agenda
Following the service, which is anticipated for next week, Funk will begin addressing some changes that will take place.
The police commission announced that Interim Chief Funk has been given control of all decisions relating to personnel within that department. I also asked for further details on a second topic discussed in closed session regarding action involving changes in personnel. Interim Chief Funk did not have a comment on those actions and did not know when or if the public would be informed on those actions. The Police Commission is empowered by Wisconsin Statute and is described as an autonomous body of 5 city residents who are appointed by the mayor. Commissioners serve 5 year terms and may be reappointed.