«

Print this Post

Miss Hastings Program Welcomes Miss MN

Categories:

Featured

August 8, 2017

August 8, 2017

The kickoff for a Miss Hastings 2018 scholarship program began after several years in hiatus. Potential candidates met at the Hastings Arts Center this weekend , affording them an opportunity to speak with the current Miss Minnesota, Brianna Drevlow. She provided us with a few comments prior to her presentation and shared her view of what it means to represent your city in this way.

Click here for audio


Co-Directors Wendy Latuff and Janelle Behny were in charge of the event, that will offer a Hastings representative a chance to enrich their experiences through service and skills that broaden their outlook. Miss Minnesota shared her excitement that a Miss Hastings opportunity will once again be offered to local candidates.

Click here for audio

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/08/miss-hastings-program-welcomes-miss-mn/

Leave a Reply