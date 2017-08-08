Miss Hastings Program Welcomes Miss MN

The kickoff for a Miss Hastings 2018 scholarship program began after several years in hiatus. Potential candidates met at the Hastings Arts Center this weekend , affording them an opportunity to speak with the current Miss Minnesota, Brianna Drevlow. She provided us with a few comments prior to her presentation and shared her view of what it means to represent your city in this way.
Co-Directors Wendy Latuff and Janelle Behny were in charge of the event, that will offer a Hastings representative a chance to enrich their experiences through service and skills that broaden their outlook. Miss Minnesota shared her excitement that a Miss Hastings opportunity will once again be offered to local candidates.