«

»

Print this Post

Mudhens Head In To Final Weekend

Categories:

Featured

August 31, 2017

August 31, 2017

The Miesville Mudhens will play in the final weekend of the 2017 Minnesota State Baseball Tournament, beginning on Saturday, LIVE on KDWA, at 1:30pm against Chanhassen. Manager Chris Olean joined Nick Tuckner on Thursday for a preview.

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/08/mudhens-head-in-to-final-weekend/

Leave a Reply