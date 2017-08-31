Mudhens Head In To Final Weekend

The Miesville Mudhens will play in the final weekend of the 2017 Minnesota State Baseball Tournament, beginning on Saturday, LIVE on KDWA, at 1:30pm against Chanhassen. Manager Chris Olean joined Nick Tuckner on Thursday for a preview.
