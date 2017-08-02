National Night Out Highlights

The LeDuc historic estate was just one of the new locations for a National Night Out gathering. Councilmember Tina Folch and Site Manager Amy Deaver put the event together. Folch said she was pleased with the way everyone got behind the idea.
Just a few blocks away, the giant white tent filled part of the parking lot at Park Ridge Assisted Living. Housing Director Tammy Hase was glad the weather cooperated
The event was the last for Executive Director Kay Schumacher, who recently stepped down to take a new postion
We’ll have more from National night out events we attended in Hastings, Cottage Grove and Prescott on upcoming newscasts this week.