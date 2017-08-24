Prescott Honors History

The Prescott Area Historical Society is hoping that videos by students of Prescott High School can be used to increase membership and support of the society during the upcoming Prescott Daze on Saturday, September 9th. Historical Society President Dallas Eggers stated the society needs to generate $250 per month to cover office space rental and insurance. The three half-hour videos, produced by the technology class at the high school will be shown throughout the day at the Welcome and Heritage Center on Broad Street. There is no charge to see the videos, and refreshments will be available.