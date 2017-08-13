Prescott School Bonding Request

The Prescott School board voted to approve the authorization of General Obligation bonds they have deemed necessary to complete a project that will increase the energy efficiency and add to the capital improvement of facilities in the district. The board approved a total not to exceed 3.8 million dollars. Components of the project include a new water system, boiler, dehumidification system, lighting and building envelope improvements, ceiling tile and duct board replacement and purchase of all related eqipment. Most necessary, according to the presentation, are upgrades in HVAC systems and electric service to the old high school, built in 1969, which now serves as Malone Intermediate, as well as in the 1988 addition to the Malone Elementary school.A public hearing on the action is also required which will take place beginning at 6:30pm in the Malone Intermediate School Library, 1220 St. Croix Street. The meeting will address information about the project,including the offered interest rate, anticipated to be 3.75 percent. According to the initial report the cost of the project would be recouped by savings in energy use in 12 and a half years. The project would proceed following the public meeting unless 20 percent of the voters registered for the 2014 state election petitioned the board in opposition of the action. Should that take place, a referrendum would be required to continue.