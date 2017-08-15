«

Raider Football Golf Touney August 25th

August 15, 2017

The Hastings Football Program will be hosting their 8th Annual Hastings Football Golf Classic, at Hidden Greens on Friday, August 25th, beginning at 11:00am. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on this big Raider Fundraiser!

