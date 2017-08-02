«

Relay For Life Riverfront Party

August 2, 2017

Friday night’s Party on the River will be a change to honor those who have been taken by Cancer and support those who are still fighting. The Relay for Life event will feature live entertainment, beer and food along with kid activities provided by the Hastings YMCA. Teams will walk from 6-11PM with the evening including a luminary lighting ceremony to recognize those touched by cancer. Bands participating are the coxmen, Joe Gillaspie and Afterburner. for more information contact Kinda Kampa or Joanne Schommer. View details at www.relayforlife.org/hastingsmn

