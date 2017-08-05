Relay Resounding Success

Before some unpredicted rain dampened participants at the Relay for Life event Friday night, that was held for the first time along the riverfront in Levee Park, Mayor Paul Hicks welcomed those who would spend the evening listening to music, eating great food and walking to conquor Cancer.
I spoke with members of two of the 14 teams representing a personal experience with the disease.
Sharon Braun is part of a team of 15 that raised 6,000 dollars
She told me about why she walks tonight ona team called Ann’s Angels.
Event co-chair Linda Kampa noted that a little rain wouldn’t keep them down.