School Busses Ready

The Hastings School Board has authorized a courtesy bus service for the 2017-2018 school year. The service will allow secondary students who live within the walking radius of the middle and high schools to ride a designated courtesy bus at no charge. The buses will transport student to both the middle and high schools, with four exceptions. The Tilden stop located on 4th street is an express route that will only take high school students directly to the high school. The stops at 4 and Spring, 4th and Ash, and 4th and Whispering Lane will transport only middle school students to the Hastings Middle school. A route map and complete details are available at hastings.k12.mn.us.