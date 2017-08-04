Smith Hired As New Prescott A.D.

The huge news heading in to the weekend in Local, Tri-County Area Sports, was the announcement that current Prescott High School Business Teacher, and Head Football-Softball Coach Matt Smith has been hired as new Activities Director-Assistant Principal, at Thursday’s School Board Meeting. KDWA’s Nick Tuckner has more on that, plus more on the beginning of the Fall Sports Season at both Hastings and Prescott High Schools, with Hastings High School Athletic Director Trent Hanson, and now former Prescott AD, and New Prescott Middle School Principal Kyle Igou!