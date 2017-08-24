«

Why Was Thursday’s Game Cancelled?

August 24, 2017

Head Coach Kevin Haglund joined KDWA Sports on Thursday to describe the situation that caused Three Lakes to forfeit Thursday game against the Cardinals. The next game for Prescott will be next Friday, September 1st, at home against Amery.

