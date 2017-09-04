«

BREAKING: Mudhens Repeat As State Champs

Featured

September 4, 2017

The Miesville Mudhens Amateur Baseball Team won their second consecutive, and 7th overall Class B State Championship on Monday evening, in Hamburg, beating Chanhassen twice, with game two a 9-5, State-Clinching victory. KDWA Sports will have more on the REPEAT throughout the week, in our KDWA Local Sports Updates.
   

