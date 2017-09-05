Cardinals Shift Focus To Spartans

The Prescott Cardinals Football Team won their third game of the season on Friday, squeaking past Amery 6-0, at Laney Field, and Assistant Coach Mark DeWitz joined KDWA Sports for a recap of the win, and a preview of this Friday, at Somerset.
