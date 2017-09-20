«

Coach Welch On Hall Induction

September 20, 2017

On Wednesday, Former Hastings and South Saint Paul Head Boys Hockey Coach Russ Welch joined KDWA’s Nick Tuckner, to discuss entering the Minnesota Hockey Coaches Association Hall of Fame, this Saturday, at the RiverCentre in St. Paul.

