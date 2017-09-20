Counterfeiting Charges For Kuhns

The Hastings Police Department has reported the arrest of Steven Kenneth Kuhns as a suspect in a counterfeiting investigation. According to a press release issued by Hastings Police Chief Bryan Schafer, on September 11th, Hastings Police were notified by Red Wing Police of the possibility that Kuhns was residing in an RV in Hastings. Hastings police officers located an RV in the 800 block of 8th Street East and confirmed it was occupied by Kuhns. For two hours officers attempted to get Kuhns out of the RV. Eventually he complied and was taken into custody without incident. During a search, a counterfeit $10 bill was located in Kuhns? pocket. It was later learned the RV had been stolen out of Story City, Iowa in 2016. A search warrant was executed on the RV with the assistance of the Secret Service from the Minneapolis Field Office. The search revealed a printer/scanner/copier that contained three sheets of counterfeit currency, more than 100 items of counterfeit currency, valued over $7,400, hundreds of check blanks and/or refills, firearm parts, copies of counterfeit and forged checks and Walmart gift cards. Kuhns was booked into the Dakota County Jail and faces numerous counts of counterfeiting, receiving stolen property, and obstruction of the legal process. Chief Schafer advises the public that it is possible a number of counterfeit $50 bills have been passed throughout the metro area related to this case. Anyone who may have received one of these bills is asked to contact the Hastings Police Department at 651-480-2300 or the Secret Service Field Office at 612-348-1800.