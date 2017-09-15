District Costs Detailed

Deferred maintenance projects for ISD 200 school facilities are a major component of a $49.5 million school bonding referendum on the ballot for November 7th in Hastings. Kennedy Elementary is estimated to need $920,000, while Hastings Middle School deferred maintenance comes in at $6.3 million. Also at the Middle School a complete overhaul of the 50-year-old HVAC system is estimated to cost $17.9 million. Also included in the referendum are maintenance costs for district-wide projects, such as security equipment and technology upgrades. The projects would be scheduled for completion between 2018 and 2020.
A $49.5 million bonding referendum on the ballot for November 7th in Hastings includes extensive renovations for Hastings High School. A breakdown of the projects and costs shows $2 million for installation of artificial turf at Todd Field, upgrades for concession stands and restrooms at the field at $935,000, and other track and stadium upgrades $745,000. Site improvements at the high school are estimated at $419,000, fire alarm upgrades at $435,000 and deferred maintenance projects total an estimated $10,302,000. The projects would be scheduled for completion between 2018 and 2020.