Hastings Fire Chief Suspended

The City of Hastings responded Tuesday morning to questions asked by KDWA about the reported suspension of Hastings Fire Chief, Mike Schutt. According to comments supplied by Mayor Hicks, the suspension was enacted in Late August.
The chief, a native of Hastings with more than 17 years of service with the department, was given a 2 week suspension with pay, as stated by the Mayor and also by city administrator Melanie Mesko Lee. Assistant chief John Townsend will serve in the position until Chief Schutt’s return. We asked whether or not the charges were considered criminal, although neither had any additional comment. We also asked for a comment from the Chief. KDWA will air the response, when received.