Helping Hurricane Victims

We have an update on an effort to help the victims of the Hurricane Harvey Flooding that struck southern Texas earlier this month. The Langenfeld Foundation has made connections with coordinators in the area to supply much needed cleaning items and other emergency goods to the volunteers that stand ready to help. A pod has been placed at the corner of the Midway shopping center so that local people can drop off non-clothing items such as bleach, mops, soap, demolition tools and a variety of other critical items. The site will be open during daylight hours for drop offs. The Langenfeld Foundation updated the information this last week of the effort to ask for help with funding, for trucking, fuel cards, and extra needed supplies that may not be met by donations. People may do so on their GO FUND ME page: https://www.gofundme.com/ langenfeld-foundation-flood- relief. Or on their website: TheLangenfeldFoundation.org.