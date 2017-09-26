«

»

Print this Post

Homecoming Week Underway In Prescott

Categories:

Featured

September 26, 2017

September 26, 2017

With Homecoming Week now underway at Prescott High School, and across the community, KDWA’s Nick Tuckner was able to catch up with Prescott Activities Director Matt Smith on Tuesday, to gauge the excitement of this annual week of School Spirit!

Click here for audio

   
   

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/09/homecoming-week-underway-in-prescott/

Leave a Reply