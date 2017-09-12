A virtual preview was provided this week of the soon to be built facility that will become the home of Caturia, Smidt & Starkson Funeral Home & Crematory. According to owner Jesse Starkson, the new facility is located on the site of the KC Hall, offering an expanded space providing ample room for large services, receptions and banquets. The on-site crematory allows arrangements to be conducted completely onsite so that loved ones never leave their care. They note that plenty of off-street parking is part of the plan. The timeline suggested by Starkson, places completion in Fall of next year. Photo provided.
New Funeral Home Plan Unveiled
A virtual preview was provided this week of the soon to be built facility that will become the home of Caturia, Smidt & Starkson Funeral Home & Crematory. According to owner Jesse Starkson, the new facility is located on the site of the KC Hall, offering an expanded space providing ample room for large services, receptions and banquets. The on-site crematory allows arrangements to be conducted completely onsite so that loved ones never leave their care. They note that plenty of off-street parking is part of the plan. The timeline suggested by Starkson, places completion in Fall of next year. Photo provided.
Permanent link to this article: http://kdwa.com/2017/09/new-funeral-home-plan-unveiled/