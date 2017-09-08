Prescott City Council Preview

The Prescott City Council meets for regular business tonight, Monday, September 11th at the Prescott City Hall. The 6:30 meeting includes a Consent Agenda that addresses routine items such as committee meeting minute reviews, and reviews of cash balances and accounts receivable. The Public Works Department has submitted pay requests from Albrightson Excavating in the amount of $266,778 for work done on the Ryden Road Project, and Trane, Inc. in the amount of $23,280, for payment according to an energy saving performance contract. The meeting also includes a closed session to discuss a possible land purchase within half a mile of Prescott?s TIF District #4. Returning to an open session, the Council will take action on the closed session item.