Prescott Fall Flush

The City of Prescott Public works department announces that water main and hydrant flushing will be done this week to maintain water quality and safety as well as provide adequate fire protection. The flushing allows a large amount of water to move quickly under the streets to scour and dislodge deposits that may have attached to the inner pipe walls. Some things to expect include dirty water that may find it’s way to your service lateral. Tips to avoid staining when washing clothes or unpleasant tasting water includes before using any water in your building, completely open a cold water spigot closest to your water meter, either inside or outside and let the water flow for 5 to 10 minutes or until the water runs clear again. This procedure is typically done twice a year and the city appreciates your patience while it is completed.