Prescott Fugitive Sought

The Pierce County Sheriff is seeking a Prescott, Wisconsin resident and hopes the public will aid them to find 32 year old Brian L. Tschida. According to the report on Thursday, August 31, 2017 Deputies recognized a vehicle traveling on southbound on STH 63 near 730th Ave. Deputies became involved in a vehicle pursuit after the driver failed to stop for lights and siren. The vehicle was a white, 2008 Dodge Caliber and was believed to be operated by Brian L. Tschida, 32 of rural Prescott, WI who has an open warrant for his arrest. The vehicle came to a stop in a farm driveway on 490th St. south of USH 10 and the driver fled on foot. Search efforts were deployed and the driver was able to avoid capture. Anyone who knows the whereabouts of 32 year old Brian L. Tschida is encouraged to contact authorities. The Pierce County Sheriff?s Office number is 715-273-5051.