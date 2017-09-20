Prescott Police Commission Meeting

The Prescott Police commission will meet for the second time this year , this evening, Thursday, September 21st beginning at 6:30 pm. at the Municipal Building, 800 Borner Street.
On the brief agenda outline which was supplied on Wednesday Morning to KDWA, a report will be given by Interim Chief Funk, discussion and description of Limited Term Position is next on the docket, followed by the commission clearing the room to convene in closed session for the consideration of employment, promotion, compensation or performance evaluation data involving Police Officer Hiring. As directed by the commission at the meeting held on August 7th, Interm Chief Funk currently has the latitude to hire and fire part time officers. The police officer hiring topic on the agenda could involve several actions including the continuation of acting chief Funk; voting on a permanent hire for the Chief’s postition, the notice of a search for a new chief, the hiring of full time officers or any number of actions. Once the closed session is completed, a vote or other action will be taken on the part of the commission. We will provide the result of that vote when available.