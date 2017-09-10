«

Roadwork Slows Bridge Traffic

September 10, 2017

Roadwork Begins Monday-A reminder to those traveling over the Hastings Bridge, work will begin Monday, September 11th on Hwy 61 north and southbound. MnDOT did not provide a timetalble for the work to be done and backups are expected as lanes will be reduced to one in each direction. Expect midday and late afternoon slowdowns. KDWA will provide updates as we have a bird’s eye view from the KDWA Radio Vermillion Street studio.
   

